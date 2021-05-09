Survey takes place to decide on future of Cloughjordan’s Old Mill
People in Cloughjordan and further afield are being asked to give their thoughts on what should be done with the village's Old Mill. As part...
Tributes paid as former Mayor of Clonmel Tom Ambrose is laid to rest today
The funeral takes place today of former Mayor of Clonmel and Chairman of South Tipperary County Council Tom Ambrose. He was first elected in 1974...
Younger generation returning home has provided boost to local economy says Tipperary businessman
A prominent Tipperary businessman says there will be some positives as a result of Covid-19. Peter Ward runs Country Choice in Nenagh and also has...
Section of Suir Blueway to close for six weeks to allow for works
A section of the Suir Blueway will be closed for six weeks to allow for improvement works. Starting this Monday, a section of around one...
Over €1.5 million available for Tipperary under two grant schemes
Over €1.5 million will be available for Tipperary under the Disabled Persons Grant Scheme and Improvement for Works in Lieu of Local Authority Housing...
Work to begin this summer on Tipp Town Market yard project
The contract has been signed today for the long awaited Tipperary Town Market Yard Upgrade. It has been awarded to Tony Kirwan Civil Engineering Contractors...
Lack of fines issued in Tipperary for dog fouling under fire
No on the spot fines for dog fouling have been issued in Tipperary in the last four years. The figures for 2017-2020 are being highlighted...
Permission refused for West Tipp development
Tipperary County Council has rejected plans for a large housing development in Tipp Town. Kingscroft Developments sought permission for works on a 3.9 hectare site...