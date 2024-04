University Hospital Limerick accounts for more than a quarter of the patients without a bed in Ireland today.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show there are no beds available for 415 people who have been admitted to hospital

106 of these are at UHL which covers North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

That’s followed by 50 at University Hospital Galway, and 33 at St. Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin.

No overcrowding issues are reported at TUH in Clonmel or Nenagh today.