Connie Ryan Thurles, Tipperary.

Connie Ryan

Dovea, Bouladuff, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

On May 5th 2024 in the loving care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel and Padré Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Predeceased by his sisters Kathleen (Brennan) and Chrissie (Dunne), brother Edward. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, daughter Catherine (Ryan Long), sons Seamus, PJ, Conor, Shane and Eamonn, sister Bridie Shanahan, grandchildren Lauren, Jessica, Mia, Neala, Jamie, Liam, Cormac and Darragh, son-in-law Conor, daughters-in-law Celine, Mary, and Tanya, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

May Connie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kennedy’s funeral Home Borrisoleigh on Tuesday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole Munroe.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11:30am followed by interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Bouladuff.

Connie’s Mass will be live streamed on http://www.drominch.com/inchchurch/