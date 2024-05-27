Power outages to hit Cahir area over coming weeks

Nearly a thousand homes and businesses in the Cahir area will be facing significant power cuts over the next five weeks.

ESB Networks is starting a €1.2 million upgrade of the power lines over 10 kilometres just to the south of the town.

The work will take place on an area-by-area basis over a five-week period and the 900 households and companies are being informed of all planned outages in advance.

It’s hoped that most will only be off for a day as the work moves along but some could be off for two or even three days depending on how it goes.