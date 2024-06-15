Tipperary Minor Hurlers Through To All Ireland Final In Dramatic Fashion

The Tipperary Minor hurlers have made it to the All Ireland final in the most dramatic fashion.

Extra time was needed to find a winner as it was hard to separate the sides in the tight and controversial game.

Even after a straight red card for Galway’s Reece O’Connor just before half time, the teams remained neck and neck.

James Woodlock’s side thought Ewan Murray goal late in the game would be enough but Galway levelled the game in added time from a contentions free.

Extra time continued much the same with Tipperary unable to gain a substantial lead until a last second point from Cillian Minogue gave them victory.

The final score in the TUS Gaelic Grounds was Tipperary 1-24 Galway 0-26.