Tipperary to face Kilkenny in the All Ireland Minor Hurling Final

Kilkenny have won the second All Ireland minor hurling semi-final to go to extra time this weekend.

They were battling Clare in Semple Stadium earlier to see who will play Tipperary in this years decider.

At the end of normal time at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles this afternoon (Sunday) the score was 2-15 apiece but the Cats eventually won 2-23 to 2-20.

James Woodlock’s Tipp side beat Galway on Saturday after extra time in the other semi.

Cillian Minogue the hero of the day with a last minute point – his seventh from play – to win it in Limerick.