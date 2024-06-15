Woodlock – Extra Weeks Break has done Tipp Minors Well Ahead of All Ireland Semifinal

Tipperary’s Minor Manager feels the extra few weeks break has done his players well ahead of their All Ireland semifinal today.

James Woodlock’s side are playing Galway in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 2pm today with the aim of reaching the final against either Kilkenny or Clare.

Tipp gauranteed their place in the semis after beating the Banner last month in the Munster final.

Speaking on Across the Line, Woodlock said their focus shifted straight to the All Ireland series after claiming the John Doyle Cup.

“The day after the (Munster) championship, the door closed on it. Now, there’s a new championship that faces us and we just got to push through the the door now on Saturday to see come and go one step further,” Woodlock said.

“I think the break came at the right time for us after Munster campaign. It’s only a little more than three weeks. We give the players a couple of days off and we’re back to work then.”

TippFM will have live coverage of that game in association with John Phelan Skip Hire, Carrick on Suir