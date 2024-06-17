Joe Butler, Thurles & Ballycahill

30 Derheen, Thurles (E41 VN84) and formerly Mountalt, Ballycahill

Suddenly, predeceased by his mother Helen, deeply regretted by his loving wife Aisling, adored daughter Ava, father J.P., sisters Joanne, Stephanie, Fiona and Elaine, father-in-law Ted, mother-in-law Vera, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many close friends who all loved Joe dearly.

May Joe Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Joe’s funeral cortege will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Thursday morning at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.