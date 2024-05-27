HSE urge people to avail of Covid booster shot

Anyone in Tipperary who is eligible for a COVID-19 booster should get their shot as soon as possible.

That’s the warning from the HSE who are warning that their spring vaccine programme will end for the summer on the 14th of June.

The groups who are recommended for the jab are anyone over 80, or under five as well as anyone with a weak immune system or living in a long-term facility for older adults.

The call come just days after a new Covid variant – nicknamed FLiRT – has been confirmed in Ireland.

The new strain already accounts for around one-third of the cases of the virus here.