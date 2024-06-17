Margaret Coughlan nee Toohey, Nenagh & Borrisokane

Kilgask, Lorrha, Nenagh, late of Greayfort, Borrisokane

Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff in the HDU unit in The University Hospital Galway. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Bridget Toohey, lovingly remembered by her husband PJ, son Shane, partner Angelina, adored grandchildren Colin, Thomas, James and Christopher, sister Ann, brother Tom, brothers in law, sisters in law, Aunts in law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, cousins relatives and friends

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing on Wednesday at Sullivan’s Funeral Home Main Street Borrisokane from 5pm to 8pm .

Arriving to St Ruadhan’s church Lorrha on Thursday morning at 11.45am for mass at 12 midday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only donations if desired to North Tipp Hospice.

House private on Thursday morning.

May Her Gentle Soul Fly High