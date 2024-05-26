Tipperary’s last five phone boxes to be removed

The end of a technological era is approaching in Tipperary with the news that the last five phone boxes in the county will be gone by the end of this year.

Eir are removing or re-purposing all of the old payphone kiosks around the country.

Most of them have already been taken out over the years as usage dropped.

Across County Tipperary three have already been made over into digital kiosks – one in Cashel and two in Clonmel.

11 have been turned into electric vehicle rapid charging stations – and two more EV charge points are due to be installed in the next few months.