Cahill Calling On Fans To “Stick With These Players”

Tipperary had a hard earned draw with Waterford on a full time score of Tipp 1-27 Waterford 3-21.

2-03 from Stephen Bennett along with a Jack Prendergast goal had the Déise up by four points in injury time but a Seán Kenneally goal and a Gearóid O’Connor free secured a point for the Premier.

The result keeps Tipp’s hopes of progression alive ahead of home games with Cork and Clare.

Speaking after the game, Tipp manager Liam Cahill says he was delighted with the players fight back and resolve.

“We fought for everything today as a group and that’s all we look for. It’s not lost on us the responsibility we have when we put on the Tipperary jersey or be it’s not lost on us and the public need to know that the no one hurts more than our players.”

“It’s the people that are working behind the scenes endlessly to perform and make it really people proud. So you know to everybody out there I just say to you and I’ve said it before stick with these players.”

“We’re at a strange place and wary at the moment where we have a number of players that are the older cohort in their careers, in the twilight years and younger players coming together. And it’s a tough job to get that real balance right, to stay competitive, but also to to put a really good future together for Tipperary. And that’s my job.”