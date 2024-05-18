Tipperary’s Bennett Wins Third Stage Of Four Days Of Dunkirk

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett has won his third stage of this year’s Four Days of Dunkirk.

The Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale rider has also stretched his lead in the overall classification heading into tomorrow’s sixth and final stage.

Today’s finish was on a tough cobbled climb but the Carrick on Suir sprinter showed great strength in the last kilometer following excellent work by his team to keep him in contention throughout the stage.

Tomorrow is likely to end in a sprint finish so Bennett could go from having no victories at the start of the week to having four stage wins and the overall classification.