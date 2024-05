The Tipperary Junior camogie team have brought home silverware this afternoon.

The Premier women overcame a strong Kerry showing to lift the Munster Intermediate Camogie title in Ballyagran Co. Limerick earlier today.

The Girls in Blue and Gold were down by two points at halftime but rallied in the second half with two goals struck to the back of the Kerry net making the difference.

The final score in Ballyagran was Tipperary 2-09 Kerry 0-09.