Double Delight For Mawdsley After Securing Olympic Qualification

A North Tipperary woman has helped to set a new national record and qualify for the Paris Olympic games

Sharlene Mawdsley had double delight as she guaranteed qualification for this summer’s Olympics with both the women’s 4×400 metre relay and the mixed 4×400 metre relay.

Her split time of 50.12 seconds in the mixed relay also helped the team to a new national record at 3:12.50.

She will now compete in the World Athletics finals in the Bahamas for both events in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The Newport athlete says the achievement feels like “paradise.”

“We honestly couldn’t ask for much more. Two wins, two national records. What a dreamy night,” she said.

“Like Honestly, I can’t put into words how much this means to us all. And we take off all of the checklists for today. So onto tomorrow, be back. Great to be back with two relay teams and getting those two big queues.”

“I love being with the relay teams, honestly. And to start the season knowing that we’re gonna be going to Paris or something special. We did it in 2021 and now we did it in 2024. So from Paradise to Paris, baby!”