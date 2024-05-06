Tipperary Minor Football Team Named for Munster Minor Football Semi-Final

The Tipperary Minor Football Team has been named for the Munster Minor Football semi-final taking place tomorrow evening.

Mark Conroy is in goals with Noah O’Flynn, Ronan Myles and Gavin Neville across the full back line.

Danny Morris, Tom Corcoran and Jack McGonigle are the half backs with Dylan Cotter and Oran Gahan in midfield.

Cillian Healy, Patrick McDonagh and Sean Griffen are across the half forward line with Charlie Walsh full forward and Jack Garrett and Cian Collins in the corners.

They take on Kerry in FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles at 7pm.