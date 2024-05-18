Tipperary Footballers Slump to Defeat Against Sligo In Tailteann Cup

The Tipperary Senior footballers have slumped to a second defeat in the Tailteann Cup series.

The Premier men started on the back foot against Sligo in FBD Semple Stadium as two quick-fire goals including a penalty gave the Connacht men a 12 point lead at halftime.

Although the second half gameplay slowed, Stephen Grogan managed a consolation goal as the game ended Tipperary 1-12 Sligo 3-22.

The heavy defeat now leaves Paul Kelly’s side with little chance of progressing to the knockout stages even as one of the best third placed teams.