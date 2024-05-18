St. Michaels Face Clonmel Celtic In Tipperary Cup Final Tonight

The Tipperary Cup final is down for decision this evening.

St. Michaels and Clonmel Celtic meet in the showpiece at 6.30pm in Cahir Park.

The Saints are looking to complete a treble winning season having already secured the Premier Division title and the Munster Junior Cup whilst Clonmel Celtic are looking to end a successful season with silverware.

Both teams came through semi-final wins during the week, however Clonmel Celtic centre-back Cian O’Sullivan is expected to miss out after suffering a hamstring injury.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, local soccer analyst Barry Ryan says that might make things too difficult for Celtic tonight:

“If you were pushing me for a prediction, I think St. Michael’s will be a little bit too string.

“I think the absence of Cian O’Sullivan is one that Clonmel Celtic are going to really feel and that would make it advantage St. Michaels for me.”