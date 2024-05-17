LISTEN BACK: Across The Line – May 17th, 2024

Listen back to Friday May 17th 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to a very busy weekend of sport in Tipperary.
On this week’s show:
– Eamonn Corcoran & Enda Treacy preview Tipperary vs Cork in the Munster senior hurling championship
– Tipperary minor hurling manager James Woodlock speaks ahead of their Munster final vs Clare
– Anthony Shelly previews Tipperary vs Sligo in the Tailteann Cup
– Geraldine Kinane looks ahead to Tipperary vs Kerry in the Munster intermediate camogie final
– Barry Ryan gives his prediction on the Tipperary Cup final
– Greyhound racing trainer Jennifer O’Donnell features on ‘The Sporting Edge’
– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound racing update.
