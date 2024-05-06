Newport’s Sharlene Mawdsley wins Bronze medal in the mixed 4x400m at the World Relay Championships

Newport’s Sharlene Mawdsley has won Bronze at the World Relay Championships.

It was a huge run by the Irish mixed relay team to take 3rd in the final with another new national record for the 4x400m.

The United States took gold with the Netherlands in second.

Mawdsley was joined on the team by Thomas Barr, Cillín Greene and Rhasidat Adeleke who ran an incredible split of 48.45 seconds.

Sharlene says it means everything to her to be taking home a medal:

”Honestly, it’s everything, you know, to come away with a medal. And it’s my first medal,

so I’ll be making the most of this.

”It’s a great start to the Olympics season and we couldn’t have asked for much more today.”

In the women’s four by four-hundred relay final, the Irish team of Sophie Becker, Lauren Cadden, Roisin Harrison and Phil Healy finished seventh.