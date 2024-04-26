Tipp town resident released on bail following drug seizure

A 41 year old man has appeared in court in connection with a significant drug seizure in Tipperary Town earlier this week.

Wayne McCarthy of 13 Greenane Drive, Tipperary was arrested after 62,500 suspected Alprazolam and Clonazepam tablets with an estimated street value of €125,000 were recovered in multi-agency operation on Wednesday.

He was brought before Nenagh District Court charged with two counts under the Misuse of Drugs Act relating to personal use and two counts of possession for sale or supply.

He has been released on conditional bail to appear again at Tipperary District Court sitting in Nenagh on 26th June.

A woman in her 30s who was also arrested on Wednesday has since been released without charge with a file to be sent to the DPP.