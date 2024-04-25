Way cleared for retreat and wellness centre in Ballina

An appeal lodged against the granting of permission by Tipperary County Council in February last year for a wellness centre has been rejected by An Bord Pleanála.

Concerns had been raised about the impact of the centre at Ballycorrigan – among the issues were the narrow access road, the extra draw on the existing water supply and claims the retreat and wellness centre will not bring any benefit to the area saying that local need should come first.

An Bord Pleanála has now granted permission with revised conditions to the Dublin Buddhist Centre.