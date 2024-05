Listen back to Friday May 3rd 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Former All-Star defender Éamonn Corcoran and Tipperary Star’s Enda Treacy look ahead to Tipperary’s Munster senior hurling championship game with Waterford.

– Tipperary senior camogie manager Denis Kelly previews their Munster semi-final with Waterford

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound racing update.

