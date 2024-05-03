Tipperary team named ahead of trip to Waterford

The Tipperary senior hurling team has been named ahead of Saturday’s Munster senior hurling championship clash with Waterford.

Following last weekend’s loss to Limerick, manager Liam Cahill has named the same starting fifteen to start in Walsh Park.

There’s two changes to the substitutes bench with Cathal Barrett and Conor Stakelum both returning from hamstring injuries.

Throw-in tomorrow evening is at 6pm and the game is live here on Tipp FM with thanks to Arrabawn Stores.

A limited number of stand tickets remain available to purchase on ticketmaster.

Tipperary squad to play Waterford:

Waterford squad to play Tipperary: