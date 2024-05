The Tipperary senior camogie team have been beaten by Waterford in their Munster semi-final.

The Tipp side had a blistering start and opened up a 0-06 to 0-00 lead early on in Golden.

The home team retaining a narrow advantage at half time at 0-11 to 0-10.

But a goal for the Deise 13 minutes into the second half let them take the lead for the first time and proved the difference between the sides.

It finished 1-18 to 0-18 points.