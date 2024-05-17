Overnight water restrictions in Tipperary town due to low reservoir levels

Overnight restrictions are being put in place on the water supply in Tipperary town.

Uisce Éireann says it’s to ensure regular day time supply can be maintained for local homes and businesses.

The water pressure will be reduced each evening in Tipperary Town between 10pm to 5am

Uisce Éireann says due to increased flows as a result of leaks which is causing water in the reservoir to fall to unsustainable levels and the restrictions are needed to allow local reservoirs to recharge.

Some customers at higher elevations may experience a temporary loss of supply during the night.

Leak Detection and Repair crews are working in the town to identify and repair the leaks.

But in the meantime the utility is asking locals to conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and postponing using dishwashers and washing machines where possible during the nighttime restrictions.

There is no indication of when the restrictions will be lifted.