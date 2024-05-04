Tipp looking to get Munster Senior Hurling Championship back on track against Waterford

The Tipperary senior hurlers will be looking to get their championship campaign back on track this evening.

After last week’s loss to Limerick, Liam Cahill’s side travel to Walsh Park to take on Waterford in their Munster championship tie at 6pm.

The Déise beat Cork in their Munster opener and will be hoping to win this evening ahead of away games against Clare and Limerick.

For Tipp, a win today is a must if they are to keep hopes of progression alive.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, former Tipperary defender Éamonn Corcoran is expecting Tipp to be at it from the start this evening:

“Going on form at the moment, Waterford are favourites for this game but I’d say these guys (Tipp players) just cannot wait to put back on the boots and run out through the tunnel in Walsh Park and get going.

“I think we’ll see the first five or ten minutes of this game is going to be hard-hitting, we need to set out our stall very early that we’re not going to be walked all over here.

“Davy is going to have these guys eating thorny wire in the dressing room, as he always does, ready to take on Tipperary.

“It’s going to be a huge start but it’s going to be that composure that we’re going to need as well down there.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of tonight’s game at 6pm with thanks to Arrabawn Stores.