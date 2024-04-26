Sean Meehan hoping a precedent has been set for modular homes

The Tipperary man at the centre of a controversial planning application is hoping that he has a chance of finally securing permission for his log-cabin style dwelling.

Sean Meehan has once again applied for retention of the modified mobile home on his land at Woodinstown near Cahir.

He had previously been refused permission and appeared in court for failing to remove the structure from the site – however the case was adjourned to allow him to apply for planning retention.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said another planning approval by Tipperary County Council has given him hope.

“I think Tipperary County Council had issued planning on a modular unit in Cappawhite I think was the first one. So that was on the 23rd of February I think so that set a precedent. So then we knew that one had gone through on that date – so if one had gone through why should my one not have gone through.”