Eileen Freaney (nee Kennedy), Clonmel

Elm Park and formerly Baron Park, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Eileen passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel on Sunday morning in the presence of her loving family. Pre-deceased by her brother Jimmy and sister Ann, she will be sadly missed by her husband Martin, daughters Michelle (Collins), Denise (Doyle), Regina, Jacinta, Marie and Natasha, brothers Paddy and Maurice, sisters Margo (McGee), Mary (Kennedy) and Philly (Nagle), grandchildren Danny, Shauna, Aaron, Ciarán, Samantha, Lisa, Gemma, Jessica, Joey, Kenneth, Laura, Rachel, Kelly, Eoin, Selina, Sarah, Coia, Michael and Jason, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Paul, Cathal and Decky, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Wednesday to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis.