Two Tipp projects to benefit from €2 million under Just Transition Fund

A Tipperary biomethane project is getting almost €1 million in government funding.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has announced the grant through the EU Just Transition Fund.

It’s for upskilling and training communities to participate in the low carbon economy and support green technologies, including renewable energy and sustainable energy practices

The Biomethane Development Office will get €993,000.

It’s a joint project between Tipperary County Council, the Technological University of the Shannon and the Irish Bio-economy Foundation Tipperary.

Meanwhile Tipperary Education and Training Board is the lead organisation for a Pre-Apprenticeship programme which will also receive nearly €1 million.