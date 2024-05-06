Family of four rescued from cruiser on Lough Derg after fire reported on board

A family of four had to be rescued from a 28ft cruiser on Lough Derg after a fire was reported on board.

Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier and the Killaloe Coast Guard were called out at around midday on Sunday.

The family had transferred safely onto a 18ft fishing boat by the time they got there.

They had shut down their engine immediately when they noticed smoke and an acrid smell coming from the engine housing, but were not able to deploy their anchor as it required the engine to be running to operate.