Tipp bow out of Munster U20 football championship

Pride mixed with disappointment was the reaction of Tipp U20 football manager Niall Fitzgerald following last night’s game against Kerry.

The Kingdom finished top of the phase-2 round robin with a 1-15 to 1-10 win over Tipp in Tralee.

Afterwards Fitzgerald was taking positives from the performance.

“We left a lot of chances behind us in both halves. When you do that against Kerry you get punished and Kerry punished us because they’re a good team.

“It’s kind of tinged with pride as week because the lads battled really hard and fought. Jack O’Neill there actually came off with a broken nose – went back onto the field – a real warrior. That group is full of them.

“I’m disappointed today but I’m excited about the future because I think these lads have a bright future.”

Kerry will meet Cork next Wednesday in Tralee in the Munster final.

The Rebels were too strong for Clare, running out comfortable 5-18 to 13-point winners.