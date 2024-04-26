Newtownmountkennedy – What Really Happened

Six people were arrested last night in County Wicklow at a site earmarked for asylum seekers.

Officers in riot gear were deployed after the situation in Newtownmountkennedy intensified.

Gardaí say they were verbally and physically abused throughout the day at Trudder House, escalating to rocks and other missiles being thrown.

But local people say that Gardai used unnecessary force and were completely heavy handed.

Journalist for Gript, Fatima Gunning and local businessman Kevin Haig spoke to Fran on the show this morning.