Tipperary Drivers among 169 caught drink or drug driving over bank holiday weekend

169 people have been detected drink or drug driving this bank holiday weekend.

Gardaí say that includes 63 detections in the 24 hours up to 7am.

Gardaí in Longford also arrested a driver and seized a vehicle after they were caught travelling at 136 kph in a 50 kph zone.

A number of cars have been seized locally for not having insurance and a young learner permit holder who had a number passengers was arrested on suspicion of Drug Driving after failing a DrugWipe Test for Cocaine in Thurles on Friday night.

Inspector James White from Thurles Garda Station says we can all help make the roads safer by just slowing down a little bit:

“Unfortunately we’ve lost two lives in the roads in Tipperary and without a shadow of a doubt speed is a major contributory factor.

“Our appeal to people is if we all slow down – if we all decide to knock 10kilometres an hour off our speed, even if we’re on the motorway or if we’re on a national road or if we’re on a by road.

If we all made a concerted effort to reduce our speed. We’re all contributing to it (safer roads).”