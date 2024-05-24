Across The Line – May 24th, 2024

Listen back to Friday May 24th 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Shane McGrath and Enda Treacy preview Tipperary vs Clare in the Munster senior hurling championship

– We hear from Tipp manager Brendan Cummins ahead of the Munster U20 hurling final

– We look ahead to the start of the All-Ireland camogie championships

– Tipperary camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane is the feature on ‘The Sporting Edge’

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound racing update

Listen back below: