Christine (Dolly) Coyne Nee Kennedy, Nenagh

Sue Ryder home Nenagh & formerly of Annagh Puckane & Melrose Nenagh.

Peacefully at Sue Ryder Home on June 15th 2024. Predeceased by her beloved husband Pat. Will be sadly missed by her loving sons Gerard & Brendan and daughter Fiona. Her sister Betty (Hunt) & brother Christy. Grandchildren Sean, Rachel & Dean. Daughters in law Karen & Margaret, son in law Damian. Brother in law Maurice, sisters in law Eileen & Kathleen. Nieces, nephews, extended family, cousins, relatives , neighbours and friends.

May Dolly Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Her remains will arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 11am. Followed by private Cremation.

Livestream available on: nenaghparish.ie