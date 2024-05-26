Tipp welcome Clare to Thurles for their final game in this year’s Munster Hurling Championship

The Tipperary senior hurlers will play their final game of the season today.

With progression from the Munster championship now out of reach, the Premier welcome Clare to FBD Semple Stadium at 4pm.

Liam Cahill has made seven changes from the side that suffered an 18-point defeat to Cork last weekend.

Speaking on Friday evening’s Across The Line, former Tipp midfielder Shane McGrath says Tipp must end on a high:

“What are we fighting for now, it’s just pride now, we can’t get through.

“We have to end this on a high, whatever the result is, we must get a performance and Clare are not going to take us lightly.

“I think it’s great for the likes of Sean Kenneally, Andy Ormond or Johnny Ryan or Paddy Cadell for them to see this up close and personal.

“It’s just a matter of go out and give everything that is in yo, hook, block and everything and come away from it saying ‘I couldn’t have done any more today’ and if we win well enough and if we don’t at least we are going to learn.

“That’s the big thing about Sunday, it’s the learnings we are going to get from it.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of today’s game with thanks to Arrabawn Stores.