Tipperary Camogie Team To Get Championship Underway Today Against Waterford

The All-Ireland senior camogie championship gets underway this afternoon.

Tipperary get their group stage campaign underway at home to Waterford at The County Camogie Grounds in The Ragg at 4.30pm.

The Deise defeated Tipp in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final and have also beaten the Premier in this year’s league and Munster championship.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, camogie analyst Geraldine Kinane says both sides are very familiar with each other:

“We know Waterford inside out, they know us inside out.

“For a good few years we had the upper hand over Waterford and we were taking that fourth spot ahead of them.

“Last year it was Kilkenny who missed out on a place in an All-Ireland semi-final with Tipp and Waterford (qualifying) and we know what happened in that All-Ireland semi-final.

“Waterford are a seriously good team, they have proved it.”

Meanwhile, the Tipperary junior team get their All-Ireland premier junior campaign up and running today.

They get the double header of action in The Ragg underway when they take on Down.

Throw-in at the county camogie grounds is at 2pm.