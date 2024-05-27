Cahill says he has backing of players and County Board

Tipperary boss Liam Cahill says he has the full support of the County Board and he will be back next season.

He saw his side end their Munster Hurling Championship campaign at the hands of Clare yesterday on a scoreline of 1-24 to 24 points at FBD Semple Stadium.

Tipp only picked up one point from their 4 games and haven’t played in a provincial final since 2021.

After yesterday’s game, Cahill was defiant that he will stay at the helm:

“I have a three year term and possible with a one year extension. I have full support of the County Board – 100% behind me. What’s paramount to me and my management team is that I have 100% support of those players next door.

“So that’s not even a question.”

Clare will face Limerick in a repeat of the last two Munster finals.

The Treaty were successful on both occasions and booked their place with a win over Waterford yesterday.