McCarthy Stars As Tipp Claim Dramatic Munster U20 Hurling Championship

Tipperary are the Munster U20 hurling champions.

Brendan Cummins sides recorded a dramatic 1-19 to 0-21 win over Cork in the Gaelic Grounds last to win the county’s 22nd title at the grade.

Tipp led 0-10 to 0-09 at half time and Oisín O’Donoghue’s goal gave Tipp a five point lead in the second half.

However, Cork levelled the game in additional time before man of the match Darragh McCarthy scored a spectacular point to win the game.

Speaking after the game, the manager says he was proud of the belief in his squad even against the odds.

“I just couldn’t believe it to be honest. It didn’t even know. It’s all very surreal, but only hear the party going on & the dressing room behind me there it it makes it all very real.

“I’m just delighted for those once young fellas. Three years ago I didn’t work out at all due to COVID. I couldn’t really prepare properly. And today they showed everybody that there’s something in them like and it wasn’t easy coming in playing the rain.

“But they dug it out. And as you said, that last point from Darren McCarthy was just like when he hit it, I was going maybe, I don’t know. And then it went just one of over about.”