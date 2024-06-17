Christopher Gleeson, Nenagh and Killoscully

Cooloon, Carrigatoher, Nenagh & formerly of Shalee, Killoscully, Newport.

Peacefully at Nenagh General Hospital, following a brief illness on June 15th 2024.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Rosaleen & his cherished daughter Elizabeth, his parents Martin & Josie and sister Mary.

Will be sadly missed by his loving brothers & sisters Teresa, Michael, Denis, Ann, Margaret, John & Paddy. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, his great neighbours and friends.

May Christopher Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at Ballywilliam Church on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11 with burial afterwards in Burgess Graveyard.