Tipp looking to topple the Kingdom in Tralee

The Tipperary U20 footballers are holding on to hopes of reaching a Munster final this evening.

The Premier make the long trip down to Tralee to play Kerry in their final round robin game, with throw-in at 7pm in Austin Stack Park.

The Kingdom have won their opening two round robin ties against Cork and Clare whilst Tipp will need at least a result tonight to have any chance of reaching the Munster final, depending on the outcome of Cork’s game with Clare this evening.

Tipperary manager Niall Fitzgerald has full faith that his players can get something from tonight’s game.

Tipp FM will have live commentary with thanks to Templemore College of Further Education.