Ronan Maher hoping Tipperary can get one over on Limerick

The sides meet in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday at 4pm in the Gaelic Grounds.

Liam Cahill has named his starting 15 with Cathal Barret a noticeable absentee while Kiladangan’s Sean Hayes will make his championship debut.

The Premier haven’t beaten John Kiely’s side in the championship since the 2019 round robin but did manage a draw in FBD Semple Stadium last year.

Tipperary captain Ronan Maher says they will be taking a lot from their past meetings with Limerick.

“Naturally enough we want to be winning games and I suppose it is frustrating when you don’t win. We had a great game with them below in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in the National League again this year so there’s huge learnings to be taken out of it. It’s always good to be putting yourself up against the best – listen Limerick are unbelievable and everyone knows that – they’re champions for a reason so any day you go out against them its going to be really tough. We’ve had great battles like I said over the years so hopefully we can get one over them this year.”

