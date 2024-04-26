Major Careers Fair in Thurles

Anyone looking to change job or starting out on a new career should be going to the The Dome at Semple Stadium today.

There will be hundreds of job opportunities on offer as the County Tipperary Chamber host a Careers Fair at the Thurles venue from 2 o’clock to 4-30.

They’re trying to connect job seekers with potential employers across various sectors, including manufacturing, customer service, healthcare, and professional sales.

Chamber CEO Michelle Aylward says they want everyone from leaving cert student to job seekers to people looking for a change.