Protest march planned to highlight lack of autism services in Tipperary

A protest march is planned for Clonmel early next month to highlight the lack of proper and basic services for children with autism.

The government is being called on to step up and address the shortfall.

The rally on May 4th is being organised by two Tipperary mums Stephanie and Sabrina who both have autistic children.

Stephanie says there are simply no doors open to them.

“Realistically there is nothing available to them – even privately. One of my children I cannot get into psychology through the Children’s Disability Network Team (CDNT), through Primary Care or can I get in privately with anyone – all of their books are closed. Then you also have CAMHS – if you have an autism diagnosis you just won’t be seen by them. So we’re literally left on our own.”

Sabrina’s 5 year old son Josh is currently in a special pre-school but was told in March there was no place for him in the adjoining special school as it was oversubscribed.

She says the Special Education Needs officers are overwhelmed with their workload.

“To get them on email, phone, anything it would be easier to get the President of America on the phone – they do not reply. They have 630 families that are just in the South Tipp area – that’s not going up North Tipp or anything.”

The Action for Autism Day will take place on Saturday, May 4th starting at 12 noon at the Main Guard in Clonmel.