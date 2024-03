Met Éireann has extended its snow-ice warning for 14 counties including Tipperary.

The alert will be in place for all of Munster, Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford and Wicklow until six o’clock this evening.

A nationwide ice warning meanwhile is in place until nine o’clock tomorrow morning.

There’ll be accumulations of sleet and snow, poor visibility, and hazardous travelling conditions, with disruption to public transport expected.