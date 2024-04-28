Tipperary are Electric Ireland Minor Camogie Champions after win over Waterford

Tipperary are the Electric Ireland Minor Camogie Champions.

They beat Waterford 2-09 to 0-10 points at Nowlan Park on Saturday evening to lift the All Ireland title.

A whirlwind start that yielded two goals established a 10-point lead that saw them through the clash.

Goals from Lucy Purcell and Ava Bevans helped seal the win in that early 12-minute period.

Speaking to TippFM Sport after the game Manager John Ryan says they needed that cushion because the rest of the game was much more evenly balanced:

”We got stuck in front of the beginning, which wasn’t one of our trademarks. We were always slow starters. I think most games after 10 or 15 minutes, we were always down.

”So to turn that around today was huge, and we actually needed to have it on the day.

Waterford came back with a huge test for us, and, you know the score line might have flattered us a little bit, because it was way tighter game than what it showed.”