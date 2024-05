The monthly meeting of Tipperary County Council is going ahead in Nenagh Golf Club today.

It’s being hosted by Cathaoirleach Ger Darcy – who is from the area – on his last day chairing the local authority.

A new council will be elected before next month’s meeting and Fine Gael’s Cllr Darcy is retiring and not seeking re-election.

He’s also paid tribute to the services of other retiring members including Michael Fitzgerald, Noel Coonan, Seamus Hanafin, Hughie McGrath and Rocky McGrath.