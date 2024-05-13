Michael (Mike) Collins, Nenagh

Clonaslee & Hawthorns, Nenagh, Co.Tipperary.

Suddenly at home on May 10th 2024.

Will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Saoirse, Ciara & Maebh and their mother Siobhain. His parents Mary & David. His siblings Mairead, Denis, Nora, Ann, David, Mary Rose, Peter & Theresa. Aunt Betty, Uncles Denis Patrick & Michael. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Wednesday from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 o’clock to arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 7.30 o’clock.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o’clock. Livestream of this Mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie followed by burial in Monsea Graveyard Ballycommon.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Pieta House on https://www.pieta.ie/.

The Collins family request their house remain private at this time. Expressions of sympathy can be left in the section below. Thank you for your understanding.