Tipperary start Munster Senior Hurling campaign against All-Ireland Champions

By
Domhnall Doyle
-
Photo from Kevin Hanly.

Tipperary begin their Munster senior hurling championship campaign this afternoon at the Gaelic Grounds.

They are the last team in the Championship to get their campaign underway and it’s a tough task against reigning Munster and All-Ireland Champions Limerick.

John Kiely’s side were given a big scare against Clare last time out but fought back from a heavy deficit to beat the Banner and set up today’s clash.

Thrown-in is at 4pom and TippFM will have live commentary with thanks to Arrabawn Stores.

 